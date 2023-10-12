Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

1 min read

NASA Glenn Employees Chosen as Outstanding Hispanic STEM Professionals

Glenn Communications

Oct 12, 2023
Article
Nelson Morales (left), Janette C. Briones (center), and Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa smile at one another and sit on couches around a circular wooden table inside NASA Glenn Research Center’s Aerospace Communications Facility. Autumn leaves can be seen outside a large glass window in the background.
Nelson Morales (left), Janette C. Briones (center), and Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa at NASA Glenn Research Center’s Aerospace Communications Facility in October 2023.
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Three employees from NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have been chosen to receive awards that recognize the achievements of outstanding Hispanic engineers, scientists, and STEM professionals.

Janette C. Briones, Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa, and Nelson Morales will be presented with Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Award Corporation (HENAAC) and Luminary awards during the Great Minds in STEM conference in Pasadena, California, held from Oct. 11 through 14.

Learn more about the NASA Glenn honorees and each of their recognitions:

Nelson Morales

Nelson Morales poses next to a small model of NASA’s Space Launch System. He is wearing a blue collared shirt with a NASA logo.
Nelson Morales, chief of NASA Glenn’s Structural Mechanics Branch, has been chosen as a 2023 Luminary. This award recognizes Hispanic innovators who are engineering the future while lighting the way for the next generation of STEM leaders. Luminaries are chosen for their achievements leading, collaborating, and initiating key programs and research in their respective fields. “It’s an honor to receive this award because we want to be role models for the Hispanic community,” Morales said. “I am thankful for all of the people who have helped and supported me throughout the years and have made this possible.”
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Janette C. Briones

Janette C. Briones stands to the right of a poster about cognitive communications. She is crossing her arms and wearing professional attire. She poses in front of a blue metal wall.
Janette C. Briones, project manager and principal investigator for NASA Glenn’s Cognitive Communications Project, has received the 2023 HENAAC Professional Achievement I (Government) award. The HENAAC award recognizes leaders, innovators, and champions who contribute to the Hispanic community at the highest levels of academia, government, military, and corporate America. “It’s something that I wasn’t expecting; there are so many outstanding engineers,” Briones said of being chosen for the award. “I’m very grateful that I have received it, and I have worked hard for it.”
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa

Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa stands with her hand resting on a white couch in front of a large glass window. Trees can be seen through the window, and she is wearing glasses and professional attire.
Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa, NASA Glenn’s manager for the Foundational Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Subproject, has received the 2023 HENAAC Outstanding Technical Achievement (Government) award. The HENAAC award recognizes leaders, innovators, and champions who contribute to the Hispanic community at the highest levels of academia, government, military, and corporate America. “It feels great to be honored and appreciated,” Biaggi-Labiosa said. “It validates all the work that I put in these 14 years [at NASA].”
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

