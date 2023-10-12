NASA Glenn Employees Chosen as Outstanding Hispanic STEM Professionals

Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna
Three employees from NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have been chosen to receive awards that recognize the achievements of outstanding Hispanic engineers, scientists, and STEM professionals.
Janette C. Briones, Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa, and Nelson Morales will be presented with Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Award Corporation (HENAAC) and Luminary awards during the Great Minds in STEM conference in Pasadena, California, held from Oct. 11 through 14.
Learn more about the NASA Glenn honorees and each of their recognitions:
Nelson Morales
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna
Janette C. Briones
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna
Azlin Biaggi-Labiosa
Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna