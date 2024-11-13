Suggested Searches

NASA Glenn Chief Counsel Named to CSU Law Hall of Fame 

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Nov 13, 2024
Article
Portrait of Callista Puchmeyer with U.S. and NASA flags in background
Callista Puchmeyer
Credit: NASA

Cleveland State University (CSU) inducted Callista Puchmeyer, chief counsel at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, into the CSU College of Law Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 1.  

Puchmeyer provides expert legal advice to NASA Glenn’s center director and other senior leaders. She also manages Glenn’s Office of the General Counsel, a diverse legal staff that advises Glenn clients on a broad spectrum of federal matters. 

Established in 2017, CSU’s Law Hall of Fame honors the outstanding contributions of its distinguished alumni, faculty, staff, friends, and community leaders. 


