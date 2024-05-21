Glenn Digital Specialists Earn NASA Awards

Four of NASA Glenn Research Center’s digital specialists were selected as 2023 NASA Photographers and Videographers of the Year. The winning photos and videos showcased NASA’s people, places, and projects, as captured by NASA’s talented photographers and videographers. There were numerous submissions from all NASA centers for several categories. The following four winners from NASA Glenn stood out for their outstanding work:
Jim Zunt and Dennis Brown: First Place Videographer Award in the Production Category
Jordan Salkin: Third Place Photographer Award in the Portrait Category
Curtis Flack, left, and Paul Von Hardenberg inspect the ice formation on the spinner of an Advanced Air Mobility proprotor model. The data from the test will be used by icing researchers to better understand the risks of icing on electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, which will assist with the design and certification of new aircraft.
Credit:NASA/Jordan Salkin
Jordan Salkin:Third Place Videographer Award in the Time Warp Category
Jef Janis: Second Place Photographer Award in the Places Category
NASA Glenn’s Flight Research Building. The hangar has been home to many unique and innovative aircraft over the years.
Credit:NASA/Jef Janis
Jef Janis: Third Place Photographer Award in the People Category
“Astro,” a robotic dog, helps prevent hearing loss by assisting NASA employees with inspections in noisy Glenn test facilities. Able to be operated remotely, Astro serves as their eyes and ears, keeping employees out of harm’s way while machines and compressors are running.