Engage with NASA Glenn

NASA Glenn Research Center’s public engagement team member Matt Baeslack helps students better understand solar eclipses by showing them how to make their own handheld solar eclipse viewer to use for the event. Credit: NASA/Chris Hartenstine

At NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, we pride ourselves on making the seemingly impossible, possible. From creating more fuel-efficient jet engines and exploring advances in air mobility, to enhancing radio frequency and optical communications technology, Glenn plays an important role in many of NASA’s most prestigious missions.

Each year, Glenn highlights its research and technology at a variety of events across the county. We invite you to engage with us during our 2024 outreach season to learn more. Visit us at the following events:

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Great Lakes Science Center — Cleveland, Ohio

Join us as we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Great Lakes Science Center on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about NASA’s Fluids and Combustion Facility on the International Space Station and the microgravity research NASA Glenn supports. Eclipse glasses will be available at this event.

Jan. 20 – 21: Monster Jam! — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Feb. 17: Monster Jam! — Cleveland, Ohio

Come learn about how NASA Glenn is reinventing the wheel during Monster Jam! Glenn’s work with shape memory alloy is redefining how we look at developing tires for lunar and Mars rovers. Eclipse glasses will be available at this event.

March 3: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Score with STEM — Cleveland, Ohio

NASA will be present at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Score with STEM event to showcase the Graphics and Visualization Lab, which develops graphics visualizations to provide researchers, engineers, and scientists with visual tools to develop scientific solutions for their work. Experience 3D visualizations and virtual reality firsthand as we aim to inspire the next generation of explorers. Eclipse glasses will be available at this event.

April 6-8: Total Eclipse Festival at Great Lakes Science Center — Cleveland, Ohio

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, and Cleveland is in the path of totality. Join us at Great Lakes Science Center during their three-day festival to celebrate this celestial event, participate in hands-on activities, and learn about the testing and research happening right here in Cleveland. Eclipse glasses will be available at this event.

May 4: COSI Science Festival — Columbus, Ohio

We’re heading to the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Science Festival. Be sure to find us as we highlight Glenn’s role in supporting NASA’s Artemis missions, our work in power and propulsion, and the support we provide to the International Space Station through microgravity research.

May 8: Guardians STEM Day – Cleveland, Ohio

Meet us at the ballpark as we support the Guardians’ STEM Fair at Progressive Field. Glenn will showcase the Graphics and Visualization Lab, which develops graphics visualizations to provide researchers, engineers, and scientists with visual tools to develop scientific solutions for their work. Experience 3D visualizations and virtual reality firsthand as we aim to inspire the next generation of explorers.

May 18-19: Duluth Air and Aviation Expo — Duluth, Minnesota

The first “A” in NASA stands for Aeronautics. Join us at the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo to learn about our work to create more fuel-efficient jet engines and make flight safer, faster, and quieter.

June 8-9: Selfridge Open House STEAM Expo — Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

The first “A” in NASA stands for Aeronautics. Join us at the Selfridge Open House to learn about our work to create more fuel-efficient jet engines and make flight safer, faster, and quieter.

June 22-23: U.S. Air and Trade Show — Vandalia, Ohio

The first “A” in NASA stands for Aeronautics. Join us at the U.S. Air and Trade Show (Dayton Air Show) to learn about our work to create more fuel-efficient jet engines and make flight safer, faster, and quieter.

June 29 -July 6: National Cherry Festival — Traverse City, Michigan

Join us at this summer celebration to hear about NASA’s current missions. From the Artemis program, which will take the first woman and first person of color to the Moon, to our work on creating safer, faster, and quieter aircraft – there is something for everyone to learn.

July 22 -28: AirVenture — Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Each year, more than 650,000 flight enthusiasts and professionals – including NASA’s aeronautical innovators – descend upon Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for one of the largest aviation events in the world. NASA will be in attendance again at this year’s event.

July 25- 28: Fiesta Del Sol — Chicago, Illinois

We hope to see you at Fiesta Del Sol as we celebrate how diversity enables NASA to reach new heights and explore the unknown.

Aug 31 -Sept. 2: Cleveland Air Show — Cleveland, Ohio

The first “A” in NASA stands for Aeronautics. Join us at the Cleveland Air Show to learn about our work to create more fuel-efficient jet engines and make flight safer, faster, and quieter.

Sept. 27: Ingenuity Cleveland — Cleveland, Ohio

Join us at IngenuityFest to learn about the innovative technology Glenn develops to support NASA’s top missions. Meet members of Glenn’s Graphics and Visualization Lab and our researchers working on the Power and Propulsion Element for NASA’s Gateway lunar space station, which will be the first component to launch to the Moon.