Back to the Future Cast Learns About NASA’s Future Missions

Cast and crew members from Back to the Future: The Musical and NASA’s Glenn Research Center engineer Kyle Johnson, back row, pose with different types of tires in NASA Glenn’s Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Cast and crew members from Back to the Future: The Musical learned how NASA is tackling challenges and preparing for future missions during a tour at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on July 1.

The tour included stops at the Icing Research Tunnel (IRT), where technicians test the effects of icing conditions on aircraft, and the Simulated Lunar Operations Lab, an indoor laboratory that mimics lunar and planetary surface operations.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, center, shares details on the Icing Research Tunnel with Back to the Future: The Musical cast and crew members while on tour. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon welcomed the visitors at the IRT and provided additional information about the facility.

Back to the Future: The Musical was performed at KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland from June 11 to July 7.