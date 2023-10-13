Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Suggested Searches

1 min read

Larry Young Receives AIAA Wright Brothers Lectureship Award

Suzanne Cisneros

Suzanne Cisneros

Oct 13, 2023
Article

In June 2023, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) awarded the 2023 AIAA Wright Brothers Lectureship in Aeronautics to Larry Young, a researcher in the Aeromechanics Office at NASA Ames Research Center.  As part of this award, Mr. Young delivered a lecture titled “NASA Aeronautics Contributions to the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter” at the 2023 AIAA AVIATION Forum in San Diego, CA.  More information is at https://www.aiaa.org/news/news/2023/05/15/2023-aiaa-wright-brothers-lectureship-in-aeronautics-awarded-to-larry-a.-young-nasa-ames-research-center.

YouTube video of the lecture can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vnxDNdyMD0.

Larry A. Young, Aerospace Engineer, NASA Ames Research Center
NASA