Larry Young Receives AIAA Wright Brothers Lectureship Award

In June 2023, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) awarded the 2023 AIAA Wright Brothers Lectureship in Aeronautics to Larry Young, a researcher in the Aeromechanics Office at NASA Ames Research Center. As part of this award, Mr. Young delivered a lecture titled “NASA Aeronautics Contributions to the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter” at the 2023 AIAA AVIATION Forum in San Diego, CA. More information is at https://www.aiaa.org/news/news/2023/05/15/2023-aiaa-wright-brothers-lectureship-in-aeronautics-awarded-to-larry-a.-young-nasa-ames-research-center.

YouTube video of the lecture can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vnxDNdyMD0.