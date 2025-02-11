Building Blocks for Enhanced Mission Execution

BBEME Course Description:

An interactive learning series designed to highlight critical interactions and various engagements across all GSFC locations, Facilities, and Institutes that lead to mission success. Themes include: strategic goals, current developments, mission success critical topics

Instructional Strategy:

•Facilitated panel discussions

•Leadership engagements

•One-on-one interactions

•Facilitated case studies

BBEME Workshops have been previously offered at GISS, Katherine Johnson IV&V, and Goddard’s Earth Science Division. The workshop targets groups of around 30 participants for a 1-2 day session.

If your group is interested in hosting a workshop, contact alysha.bayens@nasa.gov