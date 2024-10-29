Memorable Moment 2024

As a NASA Community Anchor, Union Station (Kansas City, KS) has welcomed over 1,100 students from different Kansas City area schools to our Spectra programming, which includes all expense paid field trips, Planetarium shows, Observation Nights, and tabling at KC PrideFest. This program has allowed us to increase our reach to the Kansas City LGBTQIA+ youth by nearly 50%.

According to a post visit survey, 86% of respondents learned something new during the Planetarium show. One attendee had this to say:

This was awesome! Very good morning program and labs. Instructors were excellent. I love that it is specific in its inclusivity of lgbtq [sic] teens. Thank you! Respondent Union Station

Union Station has more students to welcome and will be continuing this program through June 2025.