Spring 2024 Pathways Vacancies

Our next application cycle will open on February 26, 2024 for Fall 2024 opportunities. All Pathways internship vacancy announcements are posted on USAJOBS. Below are the available pathways at each NASA center. To apply for a suitable opportunity, first identify the category of work you’re interested in, and ensure you have a qualifying major (check whether it is required or preferred). Note that each center hiring in the same category of work will use the same job post. If you’re interested in multiple centers, you can specify your center preferences within the application. This way, you’ll only need to apply once.

Ames Research Center

Moffett Field, CA

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100.



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, (Occupational Series, 299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Biomedical or Human Factors Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Human Factors Engineering, Microbiology Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777643200



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computational Science & and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Physics, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Molecular Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Microbiology, Metallurgical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Organic Chemistry, Optical Sciences, Optical Engineering, Polymer Engineering, Photonics, Physics, Planetary Science, Polymer Chemistry, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777676900



Engineering Physics (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Chemical Physics, Engineering Physics, Nuclear Engineering, Physics, Photonics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777635000



Industrial or Civil Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Architecture, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777664600



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Research Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level Required majors: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computing, Electrical Engineering, Human Factors, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777710200

Mathematics and Science

Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600



Physical Sciences (Occupational Series 1399) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required Majors: Aerospace Engineering, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Geology, Mathematics, Meteorology, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Planetary Science, Space Science Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777649400

Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Armstrong Flight Research Center

Edwards Air Force Base, CA

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources (Occupational Series, 299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computational Science & and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Physics, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Molecular Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Microbiology, Metallurgical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Organic Chemistry, Optical Sciences, Optical Engineering, Polymer Engineering, Photonics, Physics, Planetary Science, Polymer Chemistry, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777676900



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Research Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level Required majors: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computing, Electrical Engineering, Human Factors, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777710200



Science and Mathematics Roles

Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics

Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600 Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Glenn Research Center

Cleveland, OH

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Biomedical or Human Factors Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Human Factors Engineering, Microbiology Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777643200



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computational Science & and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Physics, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Molecular Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Microbiology, Metallurgical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Organic Chemistry, Optical Sciences, Optical Engineering, Polymer Engineering, Photonics, Physics, Planetary Science, Polymer Chemistry, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777676900



Industrial or Civil Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Architecture, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777664600



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Science and Mathematics Roles

Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Goddard Space Flight Center

Greenbelt, MD

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400

Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources (Occupational Series, 299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Procurement and Contracts (Business and Industry) (Occupational Series 1199) Education Level: Undergraduate Graduate students Preferred Majors: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Contract Management, Economics, Finance, Industrial Management, Logistics, Management & Quantitative Methods, Marketing, Organizational Management, Procurement, Supply Chain Management Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777678800



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Research Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level Required majors: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computing, Electrical Engineering, Human Factors, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777710200



Science and Mathematics Roles

Physical Sciences (Occupational Series 1399) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required Majors: Aerospace Engineering, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Geology, Mathematics, Meteorology, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Planetary Science, Space Science Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777649400



Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



The IV&V Facility

Fairmont, WV

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Procurement and Contracts (Business and Industry) (Occupational Series 1199) Education Level: Undergraduate Graduate students Preferred Majors: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Contract Management, Economics, Finance, Industrial Management, Logistics, Management & Quantitative Methods, Marketing, Organizational Management, Procurement, Supply Chain Management Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777678800



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500.



Research Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level Required majors: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computing, Electrical Engineering, Human Factors, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777710200



Science and Mathematics

Physical Sciences (Occupational Series 1399) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required Majors: Aerospace Engineering, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Geology, Mathematics, Meteorology, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Planetary Science, Space Science Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777649400



Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600



Information Technology

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Wallops Flight Facility

Wallops Island, VA

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology o Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Procurement and Contracts (Business and Industry) (Occupational Series 1199) Education Level: Undergraduate Graduate students Preferred Majors: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Contract Management, Economics, Finance, Industrial Management, Logistics, Management & Quantitative Methods, Marketing, Organizational Management, Procurement, Supply Chain Management Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777678800



Engineering

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300

Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Research Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level Required majors: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computing, Electrical Engineering, Human Factors, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777710200



Science and Mathematics Roles

Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600

Physical Sciences (Occupational Series 1399) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required Majors: Aerospace Engineering, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Geology, Mathematics, Meteorology, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Planetary Science, Space Science Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777649400



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299 ) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000

)

NASA Headquarters

Washington, DC

Business Professional Roles

Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600

Science and Mathematics

• Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600



Information Technology

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Johnson Space Center

Houston, TX

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600

Procurement and Contracts (Business and Industry) (Occupational Series 1199) Education Level: Undergraduate Graduate students Preferred Majors: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Contract Management, Economics, Finance, Industrial Management, Logistics, Management & Quantitative Methods, Marketing, Organizational Management, Procurement, Supply Chain Management Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777678800



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Biomedical or Human Factors Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Human Factors Engineering, Microbiology Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777643200



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computational Science & and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Physics, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Molecular Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Microbiology, Metallurgical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Organic Chemistry, Optical Sciences, Optical Engineering, Polymer Engineering, Photonics, Physics, Planetary Science, Polymer Chemistry, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777676900



Engineering Physics (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Chemical Physics, Engineering Physics, Nuclear Engineering, Physics, Photonics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777635000



Industrial or Civil Engineering (Occupational Series 899) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Required majors: Architecture, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Systems Engineering o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777664600



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Science and Mathematics

• Mathematics & Statistics, Computer Science (Occupational Series 1599) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777715600



Physical Sciences (Occupational Series 1399) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required Majors: Aerospace Engineering, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Geology, Mathematics, Meteorology, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Planetary Science, Space Science Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777649400

Information Technology

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Her: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



White Sands Test Facility

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Business Roles



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Engineering Roles

Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Kennedy Space Center

Cape Canaveral, FL

Business Professional Roles

Administration and Program Management & Analysis o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000

Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Procurement and Contracts (Business and Industry) (Occupational Series 1199) Education Level: Undergraduate Graduate students Preferred Majors: Accounting, Business Administration & Management, Contract Management, Economics, Finance, Industrial Management, Logistics, Management & Quantitative Methods, Marketing, Organizational Management, Procurement, Supply Chain Management Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777678800



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Engineering (Fire Protection) (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Fire Protection Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777734300



Engineering Physics (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Chemical Physics, Engineering Physics, Nuclear Engineering, Physics, Photonics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777635000



Industrial or Civil Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Architecture, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777664600



Materials or Chemical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Molecular Engineering and Organic, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Engineering, Welding Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648800



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Langley Research Center

Hampton, VA

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



• Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600

Engineering Roles Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computational Science & and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Physics, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Materials Engineering, Materials Science, Molecular Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Microbiology, Metallurgical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Organic Chemistry, Optical Sciences, Optical Engineering, Polymer Engineering, Photonics, Physics, Planetary Science, Polymer Chemistry, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777676900



Engineering (Fire Protection) (Occupational Series 899) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Preferred majors: Fire Protection Engineering o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777734300



Engineering Technician (Occupational Series 899) Aerospace Engineering Technology, Computer Aided Drafting Design Technology, Drafting, Electrical Engineering Technology, Electronics Engineering Technology, Industrial Technology, Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Mechatronics Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777681000



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



• Research Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Educational Level: Doctorate-level Required majors: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computing, Electrical Engineering, Human Factors, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777710200



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Marshall Space Flight Center

Huntsville, AL

Business Professional Roles

Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) o Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students o Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs o Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Information Technology Roles

Information Technology (Occupational Series 2299) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Business, Computer Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Info Science, Information Science & Technology, Management Information Systems, Network Administration, Network Communications Management, Network Forensics, Network Operations & Security, Software Applications & Systems Development, Systems Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777731000



Stennis Space Center

Hancock Country, MS

Business Professional Roles

Accounting and Budget (Occupational Series 599) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639400



Administration and Program Management & Analysis Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Anthropology, Application and Systems Development, Business Administration, Business Information, Cognitive Science, Communications, Community or Urban and Regional Planning Management, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Economics, Engineering Management, Financial Management, Fine Arts, Geography, Graft Design, Information Systems Management, Office Management, Office Space Planning, Project Management, Psychology, Public Administration, Public Policy, Record Management, Scheduling, Technology Management Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777639100



Communication and Public Relations (Occupational Series 1099) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred majors: Advertising, Business Management/Administration, Broadcast, Communications, Digital Media, Education, Event Management, Film and TV Production, Graphic Design, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Media, Public Relations, Public Affairs Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777712000



Human Resources, Occupational Series, 299 Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Preferred Majors: Business, Communications, Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, Organizational Behavior, Sociology Apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777638600



Engineering Roles

Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Astronautical Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777665300



Computer or Software Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Computational Science & Engineering, Software Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777648000



Electrical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Optical Engineering, Optical Sciences Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777670500



Mechanical Engineering (Occupational Series 899) Education Level: Undergraduate and Graduate students Required majors: Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Robotics Engineering Apply Here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/777674500



Information Technology Roles