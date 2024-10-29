NASA Group Amplifies Voices of Employees with Disabilities

Kathy Clark (left) and Ryan D. Brown have both served as chairs of NASA Glenn Research Center’s Disability Awareness Advisory Group, which works to help provide individuals with disabilities equal opportunities in all aspects of employment. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Kathy Clark started her career at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland straight out of high school, and when offered either a job as an accountant or a job in training, the choice was crystal clear.

“I started in training, I’ve stayed in training, and I’ll probably retire in training,” said Clark, now a human resources specialist and program manager of NASA Glenn’s mentoring program, Shaping Professionals and Relating Knowledge (SPARK). “I just love people.”

Celebrating 41 years at NASA this October, Clark has long been an advocate for employees. For over 12 years, she served as chair of the center’s Disability Awareness Advisory Group (DAAG), which works to help provide individuals with disabilities equal opportunities in all aspects of employment. The group also strives to identify and eliminate workplace barriers, raise awareness, and ensure accessible facilities.

After recently stepping down, Clark reflects on her legacy of creating change with the group and looks to the next generation of leadership, including longtime member and new chair Ryan D. Brown, to continue its important mission.

“Don’t Let a Disability Stop You”

Clark joined DAAG around 12 years into her career, after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She was later asked to serve as chair after she helped bring a traveling mural to the center that showcased Ohio artists with disabilities.

During Clark’s time as chair, the group helped secure reserved parking spaces for employees with disabilities, instead of just relying on a first-come first-serve system for accessible spots. She recalls DAAG championing other facility issues, such as fixing a broken elevator and faulty door that presented challenges for folks with disabilities. The group has also worked with human resources to compile best practices for interviews, hosted various speakers, and offered a space for members to share about their disabilities.

“I was honored to be the chair and just be there for the people and to try to make a difference, to let them know, if you need something, reach out,” Clark said. “Don’t let a disability stop you.”

“I was honored to be the chair and just be there for the people and to try to make a difference, to let them know, if you need something, reach out." Kathy clark

“Let’s Go Above and Beyond”

When it was time to choose Clark’s successor, she said, another supportive and vocal member stood out: Brown.

Thanks to an Ohio program for individuals with disabilities, Brown was placed at NASA as an intern in 2006, later completing a co-op that led to a full-time accounting position at the center, where he now works as a lead in the financial systems branch.

More than one in four adults in the United States have some type of disability, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and some are not always easy to see, Brown says. For instance, Brown has an invisible disability: a learning disability related to reading and writing. After connecting with a coworker early in his career who was a member of DAAG, Brown reached out to Clark to join.

“Everyone has their challenges, regardless of if you have a disability or not, so making people comfortable talking about it and bringing it up is always good,” he said. “I think I’ve always liked speaking up for individuals and trying to spread that awareness, which has been great with DAAG.”

Now the chair, Brown has supported the group in developing a job aid to help employees understand how to self-identify as having a disability. They’ve also recently organized awareness events to help other employees understand the experiences and challenges of individuals with disabilities.

DAAG also continues to champion facility updates. For example, the group is currently working to get automatic door openers installed for bathrooms in buildings at the center where many employees gather.

“Let’s try to go above and beyond and really make it easier on individuals,” Brown said.

“Let’s try to go above and beyond and really make it easier on individuals." ryan D. brown

“Make a Difference”

Membership in the group is growing, and Clark looks forward to its future.

“I could not have turned over the chair role to a better person than Ryan,” she said.

Brown’s vision is to continue spreading the word that the group is available as a resource for employees, and for others throughout the center to be more aware of the experiences of individuals with disabilities. The work he does to help others inspires him every day, he says.

“We’re here for individuals that don’t want to speak up, we’re here for individuals if they run into issues – they can always contact us,” Brown said. “It’s all about getting up there and trying to make a difference.”