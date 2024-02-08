HH&P Capability Fact Sheets
- Acoustics Environment Analysis
- Biomedical Laboratories
- Crew Inputs for Operations, Design & Development
- Crew Task Analysis
- Decompression Sickness Mitigations
- Environmental Monitoring (Surfaces, Air, Water, and Lunar Dust)
- Human Centered Habitability Design and Space Architecture
- Human Rating – Human Error Analysis
- Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA)
- Human Factors Engineering
- Human-in-the-Loop Evaluations
- Human Systems Integration
- Human Engineering Displays and Controls Design and Evaluation
- Human Systems Requirements and Verification Plans
- Manual Control of Vehicles
- Occupant Protection
- Operational Environment Lighting Analysis
- Operational Space Medicine and Pharmacy
- Optimized Exploration-Class Medical Capabilities
- Radiation Monitoring, Protection, and Exposure Analysis
- Space Food Systems
- Toxicology and Contamination Control Plans