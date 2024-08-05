SERVIR/ResilienceLinks Webinar on “Floods, Drought, and Water Security: How is Water Data Critical to Climate Resilience?”

On 5/22/24, Chinmay Deval, the Water Security Lead at the SERVIR Science Coordination Office, moderated a virtual panel for the ResilienceLinks monthly webinar series. ResilienceLinks is the knowledge platform for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Center for Resilience. The theme for May focused on Water Data and Climate Resilience. The panel featured distinguished water experts from the SERVIR global network, including: Jamilatou Chaibou Begou from the Agrometeorology, Hydrology, and Meteorology Regional Center/SERVIR West Africa, Chinaporn Meechaiya from the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center/SERVIR Southeast Asia, Jim Nelson, Principal Investigator of the SERVIR Applied Sciences Team at Brigham Young University, and Angelica Gutierrez from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Throughout the webinar, panelists shared their expertise and insights on the use of water data to enhance climate resilience. They discussed real-world applications, challenges in data accessibility, and innovative solutions for integrating local knowledge and gender equity into climate adaptation strategies. The webinar was hosted by Peter Epanchin, Senior Climate Adaptation and Resilience Advisor at USAID’s Bureau for Resilience, Environment, and Food Security.