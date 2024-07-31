Paper on “X-rays from the Nearby Compact Emission-Line Galaxy NGC 2366” Published in the Astrophysical Journal

Phil Kaaret (ST12) is lead author on the paper which describes Chandra X-ray Observatory observations of the galaxy NGC 2366. Escape of Lyman continuum (LyC) emission from galaxies found in the early universe was essential for the reionization of the universe when the intergalactic medium (IGM) changed from being neutral gas to the ionized IGM that we observe today. Compact emission-line galaxies (LCGs) are the most abundant class of confirmed Lyman continuum (LyC) emitters and provide (relatively) nearby analogs of the galaxies found in the early universe. An optical integral field study of NGC 2366 revealed an outflow originating at a star cluster known as “knot B” that is thought to clear a channel via mechanical feedback that enables LyC escape. We observed NGC 2366 with the Chandra and detected X-ray emission from a point source coincident with the apex of the outflow at knot B. The pointlike nature and variability of the X-ray emission suggests accretion onto a compact object in an X-ray binary. The accretion could produce sufficient kinetic energy to power the outflow. Thus, outflows from X-ray binaries may be important in enabling LyC emission from galaxies.

Read more at: https://arxiv.org/abs/2405.13192.