Paper on Coronal Jets and CMEs Published

Alphonse Sterling (ST13) is co-author on a paper describing CMEs that appear to be initiated by a series of recurrent coronal jets. The paper is entitled: “Source Region and Launch Characteristics of Magnetic-arch-blowout Solar Coronal Mass Ejections Driven by Homologous Compact-flare Blowout Jets.” It is led by Binal Patel, a graduate student of Sterling’s colleague in India, Bhuwan Joshi; Ronald Moore of UAH is also a co-author. The paper will appear in ApJ shortly, and a preprint is available at https://arxiv.org/pdf/2405.03292.
