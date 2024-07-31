Suggested Searches

1 min read

Paper on Coronal Jets and CMEs Published

The headshot image of Elizabeth Blackwell

Elizabeth Blackwell

Jul 31, 2024
Article

Alphonse Sterling (ST13) is co-author on a paper describing CMEs that appear to be initiated by a series of recurrent coronal jets.  The paper is entitled:  “Source Region and Launch Characteristics of Magnetic-arch-blowout Solar Coronal Mass Ejections Driven by Homologous Compact-flare Blowout Jets.”  It is led by Binal Patel, a graduate student of Sterling’s colleague in India, Bhuwan Joshi; Ronald Moore of UAH is also a co-author.  The paper will appear in ApJ shortly, and a preprint is available at https://arxiv.org/pdf/2405.03292.

Pre-eruptive coronal magnetic field configurations of the source region obtained from the NLFFF extrapolations using HMI vector magnetograms before events I–IV. We show the flux rope in blue color in each panel. The source region consists of closed bipolar field lines (green), which constrain the underlying flux rope. The flux rope is formed between emerging negative flux (NE ) and positive polarity flux (P2) in the leading part of the AR. The red circles mark the southeastern footpoint location of the flux rope in each panel, which is rooted in the rapidly changing NE region. (a2)–(d2) The flux ropes are shown from side views before events I–IV. (a3)–(d3) An AIA 304 Å image before the respective event is plotted in the background of the flux ropes.