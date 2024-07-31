Paper on Coronal Jets and CMEs Published

Pre-eruptive coronal magnetic field configurations of the source region obtained from the NLFFF extrapolations using HMI vector magnetograms before events I–IV. We show the flux rope in blue color in each panel. The source region consists of closed bipolar field lines (green), which constrain the underlying flux rope. The flux rope is formed between emerging negative flux (N E ) and positive polarity flux (P 2 ) in the leading part of the AR. The red circles mark the southeastern footpoint location of the flux rope in each panel, which is rooted in the rapidly changing N E region. (a2)–(d2) The flux ropes are shown from side views before events I–IV. (a3)–(d3) An AIA 304 Å image before the respective event is plotted in the background of the flux ropes.