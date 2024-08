Alphonse Sterling (ST13) gave a lecture on solar physics to at a one-day school on 5/5/24, in Krakow, Poland. The lecture was entitled “Introduction to the Solar Interior and Atmosphere,” and was just given prior to the start of IAU Symposium 388 on Solar and Stellar Coronal Mass Ejections. The audience included students and postdocs from various international locations who were attending the Symposium.