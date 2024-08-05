Suggested Searches

KNaCK LIDAR Technology Demonstration at 5th Joint EVA Test Team (JETT5) Field Compaign, Flagstaff, Arizona

Elizabeth Blackwell

Article

Michael Zanetti (ST13), Kyle Miller (EV42), and Chris Whetsel (ES52) conducted a technology demonstration and field work with the NASA JSC 5th Joint EVA Test Team (JETT-3) from 5/17-23/24, near SP Crater, Flagstaff, AZ. JETT5 tested full-up mission operations with communication to JSC-Houston, and included astronauts Kate Rubins and Andre Douglas testing ATLAS suits and 4-6 hr. planned traverses near SP-Crater – a former Apollo astronaut geology training site. The Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) team members were invited to demonstrate GPS-denied navigation solutions using our person-mounted velocity-sensing LiDAR sensors that provide local position and a ground-track in addition to terrain mapping capabilities using terrain relative navigation and LiDAR SLAM algorithms. KNaCK tests were designed to provide a real-time ground-track to the Joint Augmented Reality (JointAR/JARVIS) heads-up display suit from NASA JSC. Our technology demo had Astronaut Kate Rubins in the JARVIS suit receiving real-time updates of her traverse path. KNaCK provided flawless positioning for 75% of the traverse, with ~2 m local accuracy compared to GPS. The remaining 25% of the run was impacted by algorithm issues in perfectly flat terrain (a rare issue, likely only on Earth, causing 3 restarts to reacquire an accurate ground-track). Overall, the KNaCK tech demo mission was a big success, with Kate Rubins noting Navigation accuracy reducing mental overhead and decreasing traverse time to sampling stations “Definitely giving me what I need. Pretty Cool!”