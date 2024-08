Phil Kaaret (ST12) gave a talk on “Particle acceleration and magnetic field geometry in the eastern jet of the microquasar SS 433” at the session on Black Holes on 6/12/24. At the end of his talk, Kaaret promoted the upcoming IXPE GO cycle 2 and the NICER/IXPE workshop that will be a hybrid meeting held 7/29-8/1/24 and the International X-ray POlarimetry Symposium being organized by USRA that will be held in Huntsville on 9/16-19/24.