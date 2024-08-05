IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society – Earth Science Informatics Workshop and Hackathon on Remote Sensing Data Systems Held at SRM University, Chennai

Muthukumaran Ramasubramanian, Slesa Adhikari, and Nish Pantha from IMPACT/ST11 organized hands-on workshops and a hackathon in collaboration with the Department of Computational Intelligence at SRMIST’s School of Computing in Chennai, India. These sessions were held as part of the IEEE GRSS-ESI TC (Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society – Earth Science Informatics Technical Committee) Remote Sensing Working Group (RSDS) outreach activities during 4/23-26/24. The team provided students with materials and resources on remote sensing data systems, large language models, and natural language processing for data discovery and visualization. Following the workshops, 15 teams competed in a hackathon using the provided course materials. The IMPACT team assessed the projects based on the students’ understanding and application of data systems, their creativity in developing end-to-end solutions, and the relevancy to the project’s goals. The top-performing teams received monetary awards sponsored by SRMIST and were also recognized with certificates. Mr. Ramasubramanian leads the Databases in Remote Sensing Working Group within the ESI TC under the leadership of Manil Maskey (ST11).