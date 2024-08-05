Disaster Response Coordination System (DRCS) Formally Launches

The NASA Disasters Response Coordination System (DRCS) formally launched on 6/13/24 during a ceremony at NASA Headquarters with Administrator Nelson as the keynote speaker. The DRCS is a revamped one NASA approach in how the agency responds to natural hazards and disasters domestically and internationally to support partners and stakeholders The DRCS will be organized by the Program Office located at LaRC. MSFC and Earth Science Branch Disasters team will continue to support the DRCS and events that agency respond too by tapping into expertise and subject matter expertise here at MSFC. MSFC was represented at the DRCS launch by Center Response Coordinators Jordan Bell (ST11), Ronan Lucey (ST11/UAH) and Earth Action Associate Disasters Program Manager Lori Schultz (ST11). Additional information about the DRCS launch can be found here: https://science.nasa.gov/earth/natural-disasters/nasa-announces-new-system-to-aid-disaster-response/.