Mariachi and Moonshots: Melissa Moreno Orchestrates Gateway Communications  

As a radio frequency wireless engineer in NASA’s Johnson Space Center Avionic Systems Division in Houston, Melissa Moreno makes an impact in space exploration while proudly sharing her cultural heritage in the NASA community.

Moreno works in the Electronic Systems Test Laboratory, developing communication systems critical to Gateway, NASA’s first lunar-orbiting space station. But her success stretches far beyond the lab.

Image courtesy of Melissa Moreno

In addition to her technical work, Moreno co-founded Johnson’s Hispanic Employee Resource Group’s mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Celestial. She performs as a violinist and vocalist at employee events and community engagements.

“Mariachi is a large part of my culture and identity, and I enjoy sharing it,” said Moreno.

Melissa Moreno performs with NASA’s Johnson Space Center Hispanic Employee Resource Group mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Celestial, in Houston.

Originally from New Mexico, Moreno earned her master’s degree in electrical engineering from New Mexico State University—a milestone she considers her greatest achievement. “I am the only one in my family that has graduated with a master’s in engineering,” she said.

Working on Gateway has taken Moreno to various NASA facilities, where she collaborates with engineers across the country to develop the lunar outpost. She also supports communication testing for the International Space Station Program as needed. “This has been an invaluable experience for me,” said Moreno.

Her career has not come without challenges. As a young Hispanic woman in engineering, Moreno has faced self-doubt and the pressure of perfectionism. “I can be very hard on myself,” she said. “While I’ve made progress, I’m still working on overcoming these challenges by thinking positively, believing in myself, and doing my absolute best.”

One key lesson she has learned along the way is the importance of adaptability. “There are times when things don’t go as planned, and adapting to such situations is important for continued success,” she said.

Melissa Moreno, far left, performs with the Mariachi Celestial at a Cinco de Mayo event in May 2024.

Moreno is also a strong advocate for NASA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. “NASA should continue to highlight stories that showcase diversity in the workplace because they can inspire current and future underrepresented groups at NASA,” she said.

Looking ahead, Moreno is excited about NASA’s plans to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, Gateway’s orbit around the Moon, and the eventual human landing on Mars.

“I hope to pass on dedication and passion for the Artemis campaign,” she said.