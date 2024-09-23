NASA Expands Small Business, Industry Engagement Resources

The Pride Progress Flag is seen waving in the wind following a flag raising ceremony in recognition and celebration of LGBTQI+ Pride Month at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington on June 1, 2023. Credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

Two new resources are available for businesses that provide products and services to support NASA’s missions, from supersonic flight to lunar exploration, as well as companies that aim to engage the agency as a customer.

While NASA practices transparency in its procurement processes to ensure access and participation by all businesses, we recognize that barriers to participation remain for smaller, less experienced companies. In addition, new federal-wide policy and guidance has increased focus on NASA’s small and minority business goals.

“NASA’s dedication to fostering collaboration with small and disadvantaged businesses remains at the forefront of our mission,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “By implementing innovative practices and refining our procurement processes, we aim to not only drive forward our key mission objectives but also to stimulate industry-wide innovation and inclusivity. These efforts are vital as we seek to leverage the full spectrum of talent and creativity available, ensuring that all voices have a chance to contribute to our groundbreaking work in space exploration.”

To assess the agency’s best practices and biggest barriers, Deputy Administrator Melroy established a multi-disciplinary team that included the Offices of Procurement and Small Business Programs. One of the outcomes was the creation of a communication plan for the small and minority business enterprise alongside NASA’s annual vendor communication plan.

“Inherent in NASA’s commitment to innovation and ingenuity, is the recognition that a diverse and broad supply chain is essential for mission success,” said Karla Smith Jackson, assistant administrator for NASA’s Office of Procurement. “The updated Vendor Communication and the new Small and Minority Business Enterprise Communication plans are the next logical step in NASA’s continuous effort to foster an inclusive acquisition environment. By broadening our communication and outreach, we are strengthening our industrial base and empowering businesses of all sizes to contribute to the future of space exploration.”

In the NASA Small and Minority Business Enterprise Communication Plan, the agency outlines its goals for enhancing its outreach efforts and increasing spending with these businesses to reduce obstacles to participation in NASA’s missions and more intentionally engage companies throughout the procurement process.

Engagement activities outlined in these plans support more robust communication with potential vendors. As an example, the NASA Acquisition Innovation Launchpad (NAIL) encourages one-on-one conversations with small and minority-owned businesses to improve participation, drive innovation, identify and remove barriers as well as collaboration to share best practices and methods across the agency. Further, by publishing annual forecasts we give industry insight as early as possible to promote maximum competition.

“Our commitment to small and minority businesses is unwavering,” said Dwight Deneal, assistant administrator for NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs. “This communication plan is not just about outreach; it’s about building lasting partnerships that drive innovation and inclusion across NASA’s missions.”

The Vendor Communication Plan goes into more depth on how NASA engages with all businesses before, during, and after contract awards are given, providing various examples of events and methods of communication the agency uses to remain in contact with award recipients. This includes holding webinars with award applicants and recipients, providing email support throughout the award process, and reviewing final performance and financial reports. NASA also provides information about how the agency promotes diversity throughout the contracting process, including a dedicated equity action plan and increased subcontracting opportunities.

In the spirit of exploration, NASA is expanding its reach to new entrants and businesses that have not traditionally done business with the agency. NASA is committed to increasing its small business prime and subcontract awards, with an emphasis on innovative barrier reducing procurement practices and transparent contracting methods.

Learn more about how NASA is improving its acquisition process at:

https://www.nasa.gov/procurement