Submit Your 2025 Event Proposal to NASA

Shauntina Lilly, a NASA Glenn public affairs officer, smiles as she speaks to students about NASA’s available internships and educational resources during the STEM Goes Red for Girls event at Great Lakes Science Center, home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, on October 21. Credit: NASA/Debbie Welch

NASA is making event plans for the 2025 calendar year, and we want to pencil you in! We are looking for the Midwest’s biggest and best community events with the broadest audiences to share NASA’s content and raise awareness of the agency’s most exciting aeronautics and space missions. NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is leading the agency’s efforts to inspire the Midwest through engagement.

Learn How to Submit a Proposal

Interested organizations can submit an event proposal to Glenn now through Nov. 18, 2024. Those selected will receive notification via email by Dec. 31, 2024. Through this collaboration, selected organizations will gain access to NASA exhibits and artifacts, hands-on demonstrations, STEM and internship opportunities for students and educators, NASA’s innovative technology, and experts that align to the topics and themes of their events.

Eligibility Requirements

NASA is seeking:

Organizations with direct community connections and an established event that reaches diverse audiences.

Events scheduled to occur between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025.

Events that are mutually beneficial – where a NASA presence will enhance the event experience and raise awareness of NASA’s contributions to the advancement of aeronautics and space exploration.

Selected organizations must agree to the following:

Attend virtual planning meetings through an online business communication platform.

Work with NASA Glenn’s Office of Communications when coordinating marketing, media communications, and logistics as described in the event proposal.

Adhere to NASA Media Usage Guidelines for NASA media and logos.

Provide final attendance data within two weeks of the conclusion of the event including the following: Number of attendees Estimated percentage of attendees from underrepresented audiences



Submitting a Proposal

All proposals are to be submitted through the online proposal form. Proposals must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 18, 2024. Only proposals submitted online will be accepted.

Proposal Review Process

Proposals will be evaluated and scored, and selections will be made using the following criteria:

Estimated audience size.

Percentage of audience from underserved and/or underrepresented communities as defined below. For purposes of this solicitation, underserved and/or underrepresented communities include Black, Latino, and Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality. (Source: NASA’s Mission Equity).

Alignment of the program’s goals and objectives to those of this opportunity.

Plans to maximize audience participation through marketing and media communications.

Evidence of historical attendance at this or similar events hosted by the proposing organization.

Proposing organizations will be notified of their selection status by Dec. 31, 2024.

Point of Contact

If you have questions about this opportunity or the online proposal form, contact NASA Glenn’s Office of Communications: GRC-Public-Engagement@mail.nasa.gov.

Timeline

Solicitation posted: Oct. 23, 2024

Proposal form URL: https://osirris.grc.nasa.gov/request/request.cfm

Proposal submission deadline: Nov. 18, 2024

Notification of event selection: Dec. 13, 2024

Background

NASA’s Glenn Research Center designs, develops, and tests innovative technology to revolutionize air travel, advance space exploration, and improve life on Earth. As one of 10 NASA centers, and the only one in the Midwest, Glenn is a vital contributor to the region’s economy and culture. Many NASA missions have Glenn contributions, and every U.S. aircraft has NASA Glenn technology on board, making flight cleaner, safer, and quieter.