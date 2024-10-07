Suggested Searches

NASA Project Manager Honors Mother’s Impact

Elena Aguirre

NASA Armstrong Public Affairs Specialist

Oct 07, 2024
A woman in a gray suit stands smiling in front of a NASA building. Behind her to the left, the X-1E experimental aircraft is displayed.
NASA project manager Patricia Ortiz stands in front of the X-1E research aircraft at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.
NASA

Lee esta historia en Español aquí.

Patricia Ortiz is proud to be a first-generation Salvadoran American. Her mother, born and raised in El Salvador, came to the United States for a better opportunity despite not knowing anyone or the English language.

As a project manager for Space Projects and Partnerships at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, Ortiz manages various space and aeronautics projects for new technologies that begin from the early stages to the execution. This involves meeting with partners, working with leadership and managing the project for performance and mission success.

While reflecting on her journey to NASA, Ortiz honors her mother for her resiliency and the impact she had on her. “My mom faced a lot of hardship in coming to this country, but she came to this country so that I could do this.” This brave decision to move to an unfamiliar place was what opened the door for Ortiz to eventually work for NASA.

Ortiz enjoys staying connected to her Salvadoran roots and one way she does this is through food. Her favorite dish: the pupusa. “My mom makes the best pupusas with chicharrón [pork], cheese, and curtido [cabbage slaw]. It’s so delicious!”

NASA is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing the rich histories, cultures and passions of employees who contribute to advancing the agency’s mission and success for the benefit of all humanity. This month-long, annual celebration honors and recognizes the Hispanic and Latino Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.

